CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures drop on weaker commodity prices

May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Monday as commodity prices retreated on economic growth worries fueled by lockdowns in China and rising interest rates globally.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.4% at 6:49 a.m. ET.

Crude oil slipped and prices of industrial metals were weaker as major consumer China tightened COVID-19 curbs in its two biggest cities, while gold fell more than 1% on a more hawkish outlook for Federal Reserve policy tightening. O/RGOL/

Data for Canada's March building permits is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% lower on Friday at 20,633.28, its lowest closing level since Jan. 27. The benchmark index also recorded its sixth straight week of declines. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 519 points, or 1.58% at 6:49 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 77.75 points, or 1.89% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 288.25 points, or 2.27%. .N

First Quantum Minerals FM.TO said on Sunday its board has approved plans for a $1.25 billion expansion of the company's Kansanshi copper mine in Zambia, first floated in January 2020, a decision the miner said was prompted by "renewed confidence" in Zambia's investment climate.

Canada's Commissioner of Competition intends to oppose Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO proposed C$20 billion ($16 billion) merger with Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO, the companies said in a statement early Saturday.

Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO: Credit Suisse raises target price to C$93 from C$85

Fortis Inc FTS.TO: Veritas Research raises to buy from reduce

Kinaxis Inc KXS.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises target price to C$210 from C$200

Gold futures GCc2: $1858.6; -1.29% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $107.29; -2.34% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $110.02; -2.08% O/R

1000 Employment Trends for April: Prior 120.56

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for March: Expected 2.3%; Prior 2.3%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for March: Prior 1.7%

($1= C$1.29)

