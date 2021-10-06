CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures drop 1% on inflation fears

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell 1% on Wednesday, as rising oil prices fueled worries of higher inflation, with lower bullion prices denting sentiment further.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.0% at 7:00 a.m. ET, eyeing its worst daily performance in over a week.

Global markets were weighed by oil prices hitting their highest since November 2014, with investors anxious that spiraling energy costs could force central banks to raise rates more quickly to combat rising inflation. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, gold fell, holding below the key technical $1,750 level, as Treasury yields and the dollar gained. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.65% higher at 20,183.43 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 364 points, or 1.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 54.25 points, or 1.25% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 214 points, or 1.46%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd DNTL.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$20 from C$19

GFL Environmental Inc GFL.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$54 from C$53

Topaz Energy Corp TPZ.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$21 from C$20

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1749.5; -0.61% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $78.54; -0.53% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $82.13; -0.51% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Sep : Expected 428,000; Prior 374,000

1300 Overall Comprehensive Risk for Q4: Prior 8.05

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.