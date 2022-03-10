CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures down tracking sour global mood

March 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was poised to open lower on Thursday after hitting a three-week high in the prior session, tracking sour global sentiment, although further losses were limited by stronger crude prices.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.6% at 6:53 a.m. ET.

A rally for global shares wilted on Thursday as analysts warned of further pain for stocks with no immediate end in sight to the war in Ukraine, even after planned diplomatic talks between Moscow and Kyiv had lent momentum to riskier bets. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, oil prices rose after the United Arab Emirates backtracked on statements saying that OPEC and its allies might increase output to help to plug the gap in exports from Russia. O/R

Investors were also focused on U.S. consumer price data due later in the day, ahead of the Federal Reserve's March 15-16 meeting.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.2% up at 21,493.23 on Wednesday, its highest closing level since Feb. 15. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 291 points, or 0.87% at 6:53 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 34.25 points, or 0.8% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 152.75 points, or 1.11%. .N

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO: J.P. Morgan resumes coverage with "neutral" rating

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: J.P. Morgan resumes coverage with "overweight" rating

Franco-Nevada Corp FNV.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$260 from C$240

Gold futures GCc2: $2009.5; +1.08% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $113.24; +4.16% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $116.7; +5.01% O/R

0830 Continue jobless claim : Prior 1.476 mln

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 230,500

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 216,000; Prior 215,000

0830 CPI Wage Earner for Feb : Prior 276.296

0830 CPI Index SA for Feb : Prior 281.930

0830 CPI mm NSA for Feb : Prior 0.840%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Feb : Prior -0.5%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Feb : Expected 7.9%; Prior 7.5%

0830 CPI mm, SA for Feb : Expected 0.8%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Feb : Prior 286.43

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Feb : Prior 281.148

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Feb : Expected 6.4%; Prior 6.0%

Core CPI mm, SA for Feb : Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.6%

1000 Cleveland fed CPI for Feb : Prior 0.6%

1400 Federal budget, for Feb : Prior $119.00 bln

($1= C$1.28)

