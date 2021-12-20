US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures down on weaker crude, Omicron spread

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by a 3% slide in crude prices, with concerns surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant might curb global economic recovery further denting sentiment.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.6% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Global equities and oil prices slid on Monday as surging Omicron COVID-19 cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe, while U.S. growth prospects dimmed after a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill suffered a potentially fatal blow. O/RMKTS/GLOB

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.14% lower at 20,739.01 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 396 points, or 1.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 56.75 points, or 1.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 225.25 points, or 1.43%. .N

BNP Paribas BNPP.PA said on Monday it is to sell U.S. unit Bank of the West to Canada's BMO Financial Group BMO.TO for $16.3 billion in a deal that will give France's biggest bank a huge step up in firepower for deals and buybacks.

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$24 from C$22

Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$65 from C$70

Shawcor Ltd SCL.TO: RBC raises target price to C$9 from C$8.50

Gold futures GCc2: $1797; -0.39% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $68.19; -3.77% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $71.49; -2.7% O/R

1000 Leading index change mm for Nov: Expected 0.9%; Prior 0.9%

($1= C$1.29)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Most Popular