CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures down on weaker crude

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as crude prices weakened and strong U.S. jobs data raised the chances of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 6:58 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell by $1 on signs of progress in U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, which could lead to the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales and ease concerns about tight supplies. O/R

Data showing an unexpected jump in U.S. jobs growth in January on Friday fanned fears around inflation, raising prospects of policy tightening by the Fed ahead of consumer price figures due on Thursday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.8% higher at 21,271.85 on Friday and recorded its biggest weekly advance since March last year .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 73 points, or 0.21%, at 6:58 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 7.25 points, or 0.16%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 13.5 points, or 0.09%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson on Sunday declared a state of emergency to help deal with an unprecedented 10-day occupation by protesting truckers that has shut down much of the core of the Canadian capital.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Extendicare Inc EXE.TO: TD Securities resumes coverage with "hold" rating

Interfor Corp IFP.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Linamar Corp LNR.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$95 from C$94

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1811.8; +0.28% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $91.45; -0.91% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $92.81; -0.5% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Jan : Prior 116.63

1500 Consumer credit for Dec : Expected 20.90 bln; Prior 39.99 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.