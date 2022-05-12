CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures down on weaker commodity prices

US Markets
Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Thursday, a day after falling into correction territory, tracking a retreat in both crude and bullion prices.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.7% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices dropped as recession fears dogged global financial markets, outweighing supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe, while gold prices fell as the dollar scaled a two-decade peak. O/RGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% lower at 19,837.25 on Wednesday, its lowest closing level since July 2021. .TO

The index is now down 10.2% from its March 29 closing record high. A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more below its record closing level.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment was also pressured by data showing a rise in U.S. consumer prices index, fueling concerns that an aggressive policy tightening by central banks to curb soaring inflation will tip the economy into recession.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 174 points, or 0.55%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 28.25 points, or 0.72%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 140.5 points, or 1.17%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's biggest life insurers, Manulife Financial MFC.TO and Sun Life Financial SLF.TO, on Wednesday reported core earnings fell from a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their Asian earnings, with Manulife also missing estimates.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Boyd Group Services Inc BYD.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$168 from C$175

Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO: Jefferies raises target price to C$4.30 from C$3.70

Goeasy Ltd GSY.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$180 from C$200

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1848.5; -0.28% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $103.92; -1.66% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $105.67; -1.68% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 195,000; Prior 200,000

0830 Jobless clm 4week average : Prior 188,000

0830 Cont jobless claim : Expected 1.380 mln; Prior 1.384 mln

0830 PPI Machine Manufacturing for Apr: Prior 161.4

0830 PPI final demand yy for Apr: Expected 10.7%; Prior 11.2%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Apr: Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.4%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Apr: Expected 8.9%; Prior 9.2%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Apr: Expected 0.6%; Prior 1.0%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Apr: Prior 7.0%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Apr: Prior 0.9%

