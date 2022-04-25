CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures down on commodity weakness

April 25 (Reuters) - Futures for commodity-heavy Canada's main stock index slid on Monday, weighed by a near 5% drop in crude prices on demand concerns, while bullion prices slipped to a four-week low further hurting sentiment.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices slumped to their lowest in almost two weeks, extending last week's decline as concern grew that prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and potential increases to U.S. interest rates would hurt global growth and oil demand. O/R

Gold prices slipped to their lowest in four weeks as prospects of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a stronger dollar dented the precious metal's appeal.GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 2.1% higher at 21,186.38 on Friday, its biggest decline since last November and its lowest closing level since March 1..TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 284 points, or 0.84%, at 6:59 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 39 points, or 0.91% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 109.25 points, or 0.82%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada attracted more than one million travelers in a week for the first time since the pandemic, government data showed on Friday, as easing of COVID-related border restrictions encouraged visitors back into the country.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Autocanada Inc ACQ.TO: CIBC raises target price to $46.50 from $46

Precision Drilling Corp PD.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$120 from C$80

Trican Well Service TCW.TO: National Bank of Canada ups to "outperform" from "sector perform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1908.4; -1.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $97.4; -4.57% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $101.83; -4.52% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Mar: Prior 0.51

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Apr: Prior 8.7

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.