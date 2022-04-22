CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures down on commodity weakness

April 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Friday with the benchmark index headed for its fourth consecutive weekly loss, weighed down by weakness in crude and bullion prices.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 6:56 a.m. ET.

Oil slipped on prospects of weaker global growth, higher interest rate and as COVID-19 lockdowns in China hurt demand, while the European Union considers a ban on Russian oil that will tighten supply.O/R

Gold prices dipped and were on track for their first weekly loss in three, as rising U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar dented bullion's appeal.GOL/

Investors also awaited official data on domestic producer prices and raw material prices for March and retail sales for February, due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.6% higher at 21,650.41 on Thursday, recording its lowest closing level since March 16 and the biggest decline since Jan. 21. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 101 points, or 0.29%, at 6:56 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 12.5 points, or 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 38 points, or 0.28%. .N

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday supply pressures were showing no signs of easing and the central bank will be watching the impact of higher interest rates on inflation to gauge how much it needs to tighten policy.

Cogeco Inc CGO.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO: CIBC revises rating to "tender" from "outperform"

Telus Corp T.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"; raises PT to C$34 from C$33.5

Gold futures GCc2: $1942.6; -0.19% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $101.94; -1.72% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $106.52; -1.61% O/R

0945 S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Flash for Apr : Expected 58.2; Prior 58.8

0945 S&P Global Services PMI Flash for Apr : Expected 58; Prior 58.0

0945 S&P Global Composite Flash PMI for Apr : Prior 57.7

($1= C$1.27)

