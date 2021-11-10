US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures down on commodity-linked weakness

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index fell on Wednesday, weighed by weakness in both gold and oil prices, while investors remained cautious ahead of a reading on U.S. inflation.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Gold prices slipped as the dollar and yields firmed ahead of U.S. inflation data, while oil prices fell after early gains on Wednesday, though a potential drop in U.S. crude stocks and tighter supplies capped losses. GOL/O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher at 21,594.52 on Tuesday, a record closing high. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 88 points, or 0.24%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 15.75 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 92.75 points, or 0.57%. .N

Alstom's ALSO.PA shares soared on Wednesday after the French train maker reported a softer-than-expected cash hit as it integrates projects inherited as part of its deal with Canada's Bombardier BBDb.TO.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$82 from C$83

Granite REIT GRT_u.TO: RBC raises target price to C$110 from C$96

Nuvei Corp NVEI.TO: Raymond James raises target price to C$166 from C$143

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1825.7; -0.28% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $83.82; -0.39% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.77; -0.06% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Oct : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Oct : Expected 4.3%; Prior 4.0%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Oct : Expected 275.764; Prior 274.310

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Oct : Prior 280.02

0830 CPI mm, SA for Oct : Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.4%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Oct : Expected 5.8%; Prior 5.4%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Oct : Prior 0.8%

0830 CPI mm NSA for Oct : Prior 0.270%

0830 CPI Index SA for Oct : Prior 274.140

0830 CPI Wage Earner for Oct : Prior 269.086

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 265,000; Prior 269,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 284,750

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 2.095 mln; Prior 2.105 mln

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Sep : Expected 1.1%; Prior 1.1%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Sep : Expected 0.4%; Prior -1.1%

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Oct : Prior 0.5%

1100 Refinitiv Ipsos Pcsi for Nov : Prior 57.78

1400 Federal budget,for Oct : Expected -$179.00 bln; Prior -$62.00 bln

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.24)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

