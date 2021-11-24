CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures down as Wall Street, oil prices slip

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, mirroring the mood on Wall Street ahead of key U.S. data, while weakness in oil prices further dented sentiment.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices inched lower as investors questioned the effectiveness of a U.S.-led release of oil from strategic reserves and turned their focus to producers' response. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.15% lower at 21,453.77 on Tuesday, snapping its four-day winning streak. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 91 points, or 0.25%, at 7:01 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 7.75 points, or 0.17%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 24.5 points, or 0.15%. .N

Canada's warehouses are filling up with everything from furniture to alcohol, after floods in British Columbia washed out critical rail and road lines, disrupting already strained supply chains.

Altius Minerals Corp ALS.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$20 from C$21

Interfor Corp IFP.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$44 from C$42

Uni-Select Inc UNS.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$27.5 from C$25.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1787.7; +0.22% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $78.41; -0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $82.1; -0.23% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0800 Build permits R number for Oct : Prior 1.650 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Oct : Prior 4.0%

0830 Corporate profits preliminary for Q3 : Prior 10.5%

0830 Durable goods for Oct : Expected 0.2%; Prior -0.3%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Oct : Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Oct : Prior -1.9%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Oct : Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.8%

0830 GDP 2nd estimate for Q3 : Expected 2.2%; Prior 2.0%

0830 GDP sales preliminary for Q3 : Expected 0.0%; Prior -0.1%

0830 GDP cons spending preliminary for Q3 : Prior 1.6%

0830 GDP deflator preliminary for Q3 : Expected 5.7%; Prior 5.7%

0830 Core PCE prices preliminary for Q3 : Expected 4.5%; Prior 4.5%

0830 PCE prices preliminary for Q3 : Prior 5.3%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 260,000; Prior 268,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 272,750

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 2.033 mln; Prior 2.080 mln

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Oct : Prior -97.03 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Oct : Prior 1.4%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Oct : Prior 0.7%

1000 Personal income mm for Oct : Expected 0.2%; Prior -1.0%

1000 Personal consumption real mm for Oct : Prior 0.3%

1000 Consumption, adjusted mm for Oct : Expected 1.0%; Prior 0.6%

1000 Core PCE price index mm for Oct : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.2%

1000 Core PCE price index yy for Oct : Expected 4.1%; Prior 3.6%

1000 PCE price index mm for Oct : Prior 0.3%

1000 PCE price index yy for Oct: Prior 4.4%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Nov : Expected 66.9; Prior 66.8

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Nov : Prior 73.2

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Nov : Expected 63.0; Prior 62.8

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Nov : Prior 4.9%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Nov : Prior 2.9%

1000 New home sales-units for Oct : Expected 0.800 mln; Prior 0.800 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Oct : Prior 14.0%

1200 Dallas fed PCE for Oct : Prior 5.1%

($1= C$1.27)

