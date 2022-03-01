CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures down as Ukraine crisis hits sentiment

March 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, tracking sour global sentiment due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, while investors awaited domestic growth data due later in the day.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.7% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

European stocks fell and oil jumped above $100 a barrel on Tuesday as markets struggled with massive uncertainty caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while the rouble recovered from a rout driven by Western sanctions. MKTS/GLOB

A Russian armored column bore down on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday after the deadly shelling of civilian areas in its second largest city indicated that frustrated Russian commanders could resort to more devastating tactics to achieve the goals of their invasion.

Canada's December gross domestic product likely rose 0.1% following November's 0.6% growth, according to analysts polled by Reuters. The data is due at 08:30 a.m ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 21,126.36 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 242 points, or 0.72% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 35 points, or 0.8%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 121 points, or 0.85%. .N

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by strength in the lender's capital markets unit.

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO beat market estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by strong mortgage and commercial loan growth that boosted its international banking segment.

Canada will supply anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition to Ukraine to support its fight against a Russian invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, and it will ban imports of Russian crude oil.

Gold futures GCc2: $1925; +1.27% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $99.66; +4.12% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $102.88; +1.0% O/R

($1= C$1.27)

