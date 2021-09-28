CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures down as gold slides to 1-1/2 month low

US Markets
Futures for Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday, tracking weakness in gold prices as rising bond yields and stronger dollar dented the yellow metal's demand.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET, eyeing its worst session in over a week.

Gold slid to a one-and-a-half month low as a stronger dollar and U.S. Treasury yields curbed demand for non-interest-bearing bullion. GOL/

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield US2YT=RR surged to 18-month highs.

Limiting further losses were oil prices, which climbed for a sixth day on Tuesday, boosted by a tighter supply and firm demand outlook. O/R

Canada's average weekly earnings data for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher at 20,463.42 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 114 points, or 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 34.5 points, or 0.78% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 224.25 points, or 1.48%. .N

Toronto-listed technology stocks .SPTTTK could open lower on Tuesday as Nasdaq futures fell over 1%, with technology heavyweights coming under pressure from a surge in bond yields.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO said on Tuesday it would merge with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.TO, creating a company with a market capitalization of about $24 billion.

Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, ACB.O on Monday missed Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue as pandemic-related restrictions weighed down consumer demand, leading Canadian provinces to cut orders.

A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc TLRY.TO, TLRY.O, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc AUTH.N.

Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO: National Bank Of Canada raises target price to C$12.5 from C$11

Pipestone Energy Corp PIPE.TO: National Bank Of Canada raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25

Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO: National Bank Of Canada cuts target price to C$14 from C$14.5

Gold futures GCc2: $1734.3; -0.9% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.17; +0.95% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $80.05; +0.65% O/R

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Aug : Prior -86.82 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Aug : Prior 0.6%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Aug : Prior 0.5%

0900 Monthly home price mm for Jul : Prior 1.6%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Jul : Prior 18.8%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jul : Prior 343.3

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Jul : Expected 0.017; Prior 1.8%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Jul : Prior 2.0%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Jul : Expected 0.2; Prior 19.1%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Sep : Expected 114.5; Prior 113.8

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Sep : Prior 9

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Sep : Prior 15

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Sep : Prior 6

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Sep : Prior 5.4

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Sep : Prior 16.5

($1= C$1.26)

