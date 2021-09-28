CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures down as gold slides to 1-1/2 month low
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday, tracking weakness in gold prices as rising bond yields and stronger dollar dented the yellow metal's demand.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET, eyeing its worst session in over a week.
Gold slid to a one-and-a-half month low as a stronger dollar and U.S. Treasury yields curbed demand for non-interest-bearing bullion. GOL/
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield US2YT=RR surged to 18-month highs.
Limiting further losses were oil prices, which climbed for a sixth day on Tuesday, boosted by a tighter supply and firm demand outlook. O/R
Canada's average weekly earnings data for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher at 20,463.42 on Monday. .TO
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 114 points, or 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 34.5 points, or 0.78% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 224.25 points, or 1.48%. .N
Toronto-listed technology stocks .SPTTTK could open lower on Tuesday as Nasdaq futures fell over 1%, with technology heavyweights coming under pressure from a surge in bond yields.
TOP STORIES TOP/CAN
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO said on Tuesday it would merge with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.TO, creating a company with a market capitalization of about $24 billion.
Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, ACB.O on Monday missed Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue as pandemic-related restrictions weighed down consumer demand, leading Canadian provinces to cut orders.
A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc TLRY.TO, TLRY.O, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc AUTH.N.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO: National Bank Of Canada raises target price to C$12.5 from C$11
Pipestone Energy Corp PIPE.TO: National Bank Of Canada raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25
Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO: National Bank Of Canada cuts target price to C$14 from C$14.5
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1734.3; -0.9% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $76.17; +0.95% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $80.05; +0.65% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Advance goods trade balance for Aug : Prior -86.82 bln
0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Aug : Prior 0.6%
0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Aug : Prior 0.5%
0900 Monthly home price mm for Jul : Prior 1.6%
0900 Monthly home price yy for Jul : Prior 18.8%
0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jul : Prior 343.3
0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Jul : Expected 0.017; Prior 1.8%
0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Jul : Prior 2.0%
0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Jul : Expected 0.2; Prior 19.1%
1000 Consumer Confidence for Sep : Expected 114.5; Prior 113.8
1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Sep : Prior 9
1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Sep : Prior 15
1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Sep : Prior 6
1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Sep : Prior 5.4
1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Sep : Prior 16.5
($1= C$1.26)
