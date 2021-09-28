CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures down as gold slides to 1-1/2 month low

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday, tracking weakness in gold prices as rising bond yields and stronger dollar dented the yellow metal's demand.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET, eyeing its worst session in over a week.

Gold slid to a one-and-a-half month low as a stronger dollar and U.S. Treasury yields curbed demand for non-interest-bearing bullion. GOL/

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield US2YT=RR surged to 18-month highs.

Limiting further losses were oil prices, which climbed for a sixth day on Tuesday, boosted by a tighter supply and firm demand outlook. O/R

Canada's average weekly earnings data for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher at 20,463.42 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 114 points, or 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 34.5 points, or 0.78% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 224.25 points, or 1.48%. .N

Toronto-listed technology stocks .SPTTTK could open lower on Tuesday as Nasdaq futures fell over 1%, with technology heavyweights coming under pressure from a surge in bond yields.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO said on Tuesday it would merge with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.TO, creating a company with a market capitalization of about $24 billion.

Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, ACB.O on Monday missed Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue as pandemic-related restrictions weighed down consumer demand, leading Canadian provinces to cut orders.

A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc TLRY.TO, TLRY.O, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc AUTH.N.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO: National Bank Of Canada raises target price to C$12.5 from C$11

Pipestone Energy Corp PIPE.TO: National Bank Of Canada raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25

Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO: National Bank Of Canada cuts target price to C$14 from C$14.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1734.3; -0.9% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.17; +0.95% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $80.05; +0.65% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Aug : Prior -86.82 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Aug : Prior 0.6%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Aug : Prior 0.5%

0900 Monthly home price mm for Jul : Prior 1.6%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Jul : Prior 18.8%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jul : Prior 343.3

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Jul : Expected 0.017; Prior 1.8%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Jul : Prior 2.0%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Jul : Expected 0.2; Prior 19.1%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Sep : Expected 114.5; Prior 113.8

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Sep : Prior 9

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Sep : Prior 15

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Sep : Prior 6

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Sep : Prior 5.4

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Sep : Prior 16.5

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.