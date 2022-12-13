CANADA STOCKS-Technology stocks push TSX to one-week high

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit one-week high at the open on Tuesday, boosted by technology stocks, as a softer U.S. inflation reading raised hopes of the Federal Reserve shifting to smaller rate hikes.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 307.66 points, or 1.54%, at 20,327.36.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

