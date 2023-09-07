News & Insights

MG

CANADA STOCKS-Technology stocks push TSX lower at open as BlackBerry tumbles

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

September 07, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at open on Thursday pressured by technology stocks as shares of BlackBerry slumped on downbeat second-quarter revenue outlook.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 21.18 points, or 0.1%, at 20,205.78.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

