CANADA STOCKS-Technology stocks push TSX lower at open as BlackBerry tumbles

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at open on Thursday pressured by technology stocks as shares of BlackBerry slumped on downbeat second-quarter revenue outlook.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 21.18 points, or 0.1%, at 20,205.78.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.