CANADA STOCKS-Technology stocks push TSX higher at open

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, lifted by technology and consumer discretionary stocks, with gains capped by losses in energy stocks as oil prices fell on fears over Chinese demand.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 27.24 points, or 0.14%, at 19,311.34.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

