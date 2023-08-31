CANADA STOCKS-Technology stocks lift TSX at open

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday driven by rate-sensitive technology stocks after data showed key U.S. inflation numbers came in line with expectations, that bolstered bets of a pause in the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 58.25 points, or 0.29%, at 20,388.57.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

