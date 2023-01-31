US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Technology stocks help TSX gain at open

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 31, 2023 — 09:41 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday as technology stocks gained, while the country's economy grew as expected in November.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 33.52 points, or 0.16%, at 20,605.63.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
