CANADA STOCKS-Technology stocks drag TSX lower; BoC rate decision in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

December 05, 2022 — 11:27 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters

By Shashwat Chauhan

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dropped on Monday, as elevated government bond yields dented rate-sensitive technology shares, while investor focus shifted to the Bank of Canada's interest rate meeting due later this week.

At 10:42 a.m. ET (1542 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 100.71 points, or 0.49%, at 20,384.95.

Technology stocks .SPTTTK fell 1.1%, with BlackBerry BB.TO leading losses with a drop of more than 5%.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday will be one of the first major economies to announce its rate-hike decision with the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank set to follow next week.

Traders are pricing in a 69.1% chance of a dialed-down 25-bps hike to 4% on Wednesday, after the central bank had surprised markets with a 50-bps increase last month. 0#BOCWATCH

"I am more of the belief now that this might be the last of its hike," said Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.

Materials .GSPTTMT lost 0.8% as gold miners dropped after bullion pulled back from a five-month high on Monday. GOL/

Prominent cannabis companies Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO and Tilray Brands TLRY.TO surged up to 6%, boosting the broader healthcare .GSPTTHC by 3.7%.

Among individual stocks, AltaGas ALA.TO gained 5.7% after the energy company reported a higher full-year outlook.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

