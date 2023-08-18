News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Technology stocks drag TSX at open

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

August 18, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks fell at the open on Friday, due to losses in rate-sensitive technology shares as investors feared interest rates will remain elevated for longer, while data showed producer prices grew by 0.4% in July from June.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 110.8 points, or 0.56%, at 19,701.43.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.