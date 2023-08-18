CANADA STOCKS-Technology stocks drag TSX at open

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks fell at the open on Friday, due to losses in rate-sensitive technology shares as investors feared interest rates will remain elevated for longer, while data showed producer prices grew by 0.4% in July from June.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 110.8 points, or 0.56%, at 19,701.43.

