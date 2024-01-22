CANADA STOCKS-Technology shares lift TSX higher, BoC meeting in focus

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, led by gains in technology shares, while investors maintained caution ahead of the Bank of Canada's monetary policy meeting later in the week.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (14:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 28.13 points, or 0.13%, at 20,934.65.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

