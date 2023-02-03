CANADA STOCKS-Technology, miners drag TSX at the open

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday, with lower precious metal prices weighing on mining stocks, while growth-sensitive tech stocks fell after a higher-than-expected U.S. jobs number sparked fears of further interest rate hikes.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 25.16 points, or 0.12%, at 20,715.28.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

