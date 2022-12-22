CANADA STOCKS-Technology, materials drag TSX at the open

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Thursday, with technology and materials stocks weighing after U.S. economic data triggered fresh concerns over the Federal Reserve's continued rate hike trajectory.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 91.99 points, or 0.47%, at 19,479.11.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

