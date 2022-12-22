US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Technology, materials drag TSX at the open

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

December 22, 2022 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Thursday, with technology and materials stocks weighing after U.S. economic data triggered fresh concerns over the Federal Reserve's continued rate hike trajectory.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 91.99 points, or 0.47%, at 19,479.11.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.