CANADA STOCKS-Technology, industrials pull TSX lower at open

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, with industrials and technology shares leading declines, while investors assessed a hotter-than-anticipated retail sales number.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 18.5 points, or 0.09%, at 20,098.16.

