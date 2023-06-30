CANADA STOCKS-Technology, financials boost TSX; Bausch + Lomb rise

By Shashwat Chauhan

June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, with technology leading the gains as risk appetite improved on the last day of the quarter, while Bausch + Lomb jumped after buying a dry-eye drug.

At 9:52 a.m. ET (1352 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 124.58 points, or 0.63%, at 20,037.75.

Bausch + Lomb BLCO.TO rose 8% after the contact lens maker said it would purchase a dry-eye drug from Swiss pharma company Novartis NOVN.S for $1.75 billion.

The TSX is on track to post its best weekly performance in nearly eight months.

Still, the benchmark index eyes losses in the current three-month period, following two straight quarters of gains, pressured by volatility in commodity prices and surging global interest rates.

The Canadian economy was unchanged in April from March, missing forecasts, before likely rebounding with a 0.4% jump in real gross domestic product in May, data from Statistics Canada showed.

"This morning's economic data releases illustrate the continued resiliency of the North American economies and contrary to expectations of a looming recession, the economies continue to hold strong," said Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which houses Canada's major mining firms, gained 0.4%, tracking higher metal prices. MET/L

Heavyweight financials .SPTTFS rose 0.7%, while technology .SPTTTK added 1.3% as yields CA10YT=RR fell.

Wall Street also had a strong start to the day as signs of easing inflation offered relief to investors. .N

Canada's materials sector is the worst-hit so far this quarter, while consumer discretionary .GSPTTCD is the best performing.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.TO gained 0.6% after activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP in a filing reported a 5% stake in the company.

FirstService FSV.TO jumped 3.4% after brokerage BMO upgraded the real estate firm to "outperform" from "market perform".

