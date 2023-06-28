News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Technology, consumer staples lift TSX

June 28, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By Shashwat Chauhan

June 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, with technology leading the gains, while shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard jumped after the convenience store operator beat expectations for fourth-quarter profit.

At 10:04 a.m. ET (1404 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 39.34 points, or 0.2%, at 19,772.43.

Alimentation Couche-TardATD.TO gained 3.3%, lifting the consumer staples sector .GSPTTCS by 0.7%.

Investors also monitored comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde at a panel discussion hosted by the ECB in Portugal.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which houses Canada's major mining firms, slipped 0.1% as gold prices retreated on a firmer dollar. GOL/

Canopy Growth WEED.TO slumped 6.5% after KPMG resigned as the pot producer's accountant.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

