CANADA STOCKS-Technology, commodity-linked stocks boost Toronto shares

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

July 13, 2023 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S and Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters

By Siddarth S and Shashwat Chauhan

July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, driven by gains in materials and technology stocks after further evidence of cooling U.S. inflation fueled hopes that the Federal Reserve is closing in on the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

U.S. producer prices barely rose in June and the annual increase in producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years, data showed on Thursday.

The data, which came on the heels of a reading showing cooling U.S. consumer prices, added to evidence that the world's largest economy had entered a disinflation phase.

Traders are betting on the Fed to wrap up its aggressive rate-hiking cycle later this year.

"This slowing in inflation will be encouraging for Fed officials, especially doves concerned about downside risks to activity," Citi economists wrote in a note.

"This suggests a likely inclination to a 'wait and see' more data (approach) after a still-very-likely hike in July."

Canadian information technology stocks .SPTTTKclimbed 2.1% as e-commerce firm Shopify SHOP.TO gained 5.4%, to hit an over-one-year high.

Mining stocks .GSPTTMT rose 0.4%, as metal prices rose with peak rate expectations weighing on the dollar, while energy firms .SPTTEN climbed 0.3%, boosted by higher oil prices. O/RMET/L

The Bank of Canada (BoC) had raised interest rates as expected to 5.00% on Wednesday, but hinted at further hikes because of the risk of inflation stalling above its 2% target.

Torex Gold Resources TXG.TO slipped 4.5% after the gold producer reported second quarter production results.

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

