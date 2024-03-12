News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Tech stocks lift TSX at open

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 12, 2024 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Purvi Agarwal for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, pulled up by rate-sensitive technology stocks, as investors kept alive interest rate cut bets from the U.S. Federal Reserve in the coming months after inflation data from the United States.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 31.68 points, or 0.15%, at 21,800.9.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.