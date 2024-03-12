CANADA STOCKS-Tech stocks lift TSX at open

March 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, pulled up by rate-sensitive technology stocks, as investors kept alive interest rate cut bets from the U.S. Federal Reserve in the coming months after inflation data from the United States.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 31.68 points, or 0.15%, at 21,800.9.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru)

