CANADA STOCKS-Tech stocks, gold miners buoy Toronto shares at open

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as technology stocks and gold miners lifted the resource-heavy index, with sentiment also getting a lift from upbeat corporate updates.
At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 113.78 points, or 0.55%, at 20,793.32.
(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.