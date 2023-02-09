CANADA STOCKS-Tech stocks, gold miners buoy Toronto shares at open

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as technology stocks and gold miners lifted the resource-heavy index, with sentiment also getting a lift from upbeat corporate updates.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 113.78 points, or 0.55%, at 20,793.32.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

