CANADA STOCKS-Tech stocks, gold miners buoy Toronto shares at open

February 09, 2023 — 09:40 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as technology stocks and gold miners lifted the resource-heavy index, with sentiment also getting a lift from upbeat corporate updates.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 113.78 points, or 0.55%, at 20,793.32.

