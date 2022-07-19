CANADA STOCKS-Tech stocks, financials lift Toronto stocks at open; Shopify rises

July 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended gains for a third straight session on Tuesday as financial and technology stocks advanced at open, while e-commerce giant Shopify rose on its partnership with Alphabet Inc's YouTube.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 122.82 points, or 0.66%, at 18,718.44.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

