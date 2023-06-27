CANADA STOCKS-Tech stocks drive TSX higher at open after in-line inflation data

June 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Tuesday after domestic inflation data met expectations, with technology stocks leading the gains.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 27.19 points, or 0.14%, at 19,614.51.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

