CANADA STOCKS-Tech stocks drag TSX lower on rate hike fears

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Monday, led by declines in rate-sensitive technology stocks as upbeat U.S. economic data last week sparked fears of further interest rate hikes.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 82.9 points, or 0.4%, at 20,675.44.

