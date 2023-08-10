CANADA STOCKS-Tech lifts TSX at open as U.S. inflation data fuels rate pause hopes

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks rose at the market open on Thursday, buoyed by rate-sensitive technology stocks after U.S. inflation data fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate hike cycle.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 115.6 points, or 0.57%, at 20,390.87.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

