CANADA STOCKS-Tech, industrial shares lift Toronto index

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as gains in industrial and technology stocks helped counter weakness in energy shares and the impact from data showing the country's annual inflation rate surged to a new 18-year high.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 29.99 points, or 0.14%, at 21,116.98.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

