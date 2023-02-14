CANADA STOCKS-Tech helps Toronto market close higher for third day

By Fergal Smith

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday as energy and technology shares rose, but the gain was slender as investors worried after the release of U.S. inflation data that price pressures are not cooling as fast as central banks would wish.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 2.56 points to 20,704.79, its third straight higher closing level.

"Inflation keeps coming down in the U.S. but very slowly," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

"It seems like the Canadian market is following in the same pattern. We see inflation falling but not as quickly as central banks would like."

U.S. stock indexes ended mixed as U.S. consumer prices accelerated in January, suggesting that the Federal Reserve was far from pausing its interest rate hiking campaign.

The Toronto market's technology sector rose 1.2% and energy was up 0.5%. Oil settled 1.4% lower at $79.06 a barrel but clawed back some of its earlier decline.

Shares of CAE IncCAE.TO were a standout, rising 5.1% after the aerospace and defense company's third-quarter results beat estimates.

Among the sectors that declined was consumer discretionary. It fell 0.7%, weighed by a 2.8% drop in the shares of Burger King owner Restaurant Brands InternationalQSR.TO after the company missed fourth-quarter profit estimates.

