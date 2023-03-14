CANADA STOCKS-Tech, financials push TSX higher at open

March 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in financial and technology stocks, as an in-line reading of U.S. inflation data bolstered hopes of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 157.32 points, or 0.8%, at 19,746.22.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.