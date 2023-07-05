CANADA STOCKS-Tech, financials drag TSX at open

July 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at open on Wednesday, with technology and financial stocks leading declines, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting due later in the day.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 63.31 points, or 0.31%, at 20,141.56.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

