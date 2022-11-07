CANADA STOCKS-Tech, energy stocks lift TSX at the open

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, with technology and energy stocks leading gains, as focus turns to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections for cues on market trajectory.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 74.96 points, or 0.39%, at 19,524.77.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

