News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Tech drags TSX lower as rate worries mount

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

September 26, 2023 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

By Khushi Singh

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, mirroring weakness on Wall Street, as U.S. Treasury yields touched multi-year highs on bets of interest rates staying elevated for a longer time.

At 10:55 a.m. ET (1455 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 139.33 points, or 0.7%, at 19,661.28, while Wall Street's main indexes fell about 1% each. .N

Canada's tech index .SPTTTK saw the steepest decline among sectors, down 1.5%, as surging government bond yields hurt the rate-sensitive group.

U.S. bond yields have surged recently, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR touching its highest since October 2007 on Tuesday, as comments from Federal Reserve officials and economic data cemented bets that interest rates will not fall anytime soon.

"Investors are becoming 'Fed fatigued' ...trying to comprehend if there's a way out of a recession, and the current thinking is that higher rates will squash any growth stocks," said Peter Anderson, founder of Andersen Capital Management.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.8% as gold and copper prices slipped against a stronger dollar. GOL/MET/L

Copper prices also took a hit from concerns over China's property sector along with a week-long holiday in China starting on Sept. 29.

The energy sector .SPTTEN marked its third consecutive session of gains, adding 0.8% as oil prices moved upwards. O/R

The likelihood of a partial shutdown of the U.S. government by Sunday also added to investor anxiety.

Meanwhile, Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose 2.6% in August from July after higher sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector and the miscellaneous subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.

On the corporate front, Westshore Terminals Investment WTE.TO led declines, falling 8.2% after RBC downgraded the stock to "sector perform" from "outperform".

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.