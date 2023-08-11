News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Tech drags TSX at open as PPI data sparks concerns of sticky inflation

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

August 11, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks opened lower on Friday, led by losses in rate-sensitive technology stocks, after stronger-than-expected U.S. producer price data fretted investors over sticky inflation in the world's largest economy.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 42.24 points, or 0.21%, at 20,300.64.

