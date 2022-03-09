CANADA STOCKS-Tech, consumer discretionary gains push TSX higher

March 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in technology and consumer discretionary stocks, although further gains were limited by weakness in commodity-linked shares.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 27.35 points, or 0.13%, at 21,259.38.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

