CANADA STOCKS-Stronger crude prices lift Toronto futures

March 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, supported by soaring oil prices, although investors remained cautious as rising energy costs fueled inflationary concerns.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent surging past $126 a barrel, as fears of formal sanctions against Russian oil and fuel exports spurred concerns about supply availability. O/R

The United States is willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports without the participation of allies in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Investors awaited domestic trade data which is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% higher at 21,304.40 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 118 points, or 0.36% at 7:02 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 had gained 19.75 points, or 0.47% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 29.75 points, or 0.22%. .N

Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta will drop its provincial fuel tax to give consumers some relief from soaring energy prices, Premier Jason Kenney said on Monday, as he also urged the United States to revive the canceled Keystone XL (KXL) oil pipeline.

