CANADA STOCKS-Strong results lift Toronto stocks; Fed hike in focus

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as a slew of positive earnings reports helped steady investor nerves ahead of an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 10:21 a.m. ET (1421 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 158.41 points, or 0.83%, at 19,131.09.

The industrials sector .GSPTTIN gained 2%, while the technology stocks .SPTTTK advanced 2.9%, leading sectoral gains.

Canadian National Railway CNR.TO and Rogers Communications RCIb.TO rose 3.9% and 0.9%, respectively, on reporting better-than-expected results.

"The ability of Canadian National Railway to increase prices stood out," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group.

"Whenever a company has pricing power, they're able to withstand and thrive in the environment we see now... It has a diversified business and pricing power and that definitely helps with their results."

Shopify Inc SHOP.TO climbed 8.8%, reversing some of Tuesday's heavy losses, even as it warned of an adjusted operating loss for the second half of the year.

"Investors are at a point where even though bad and disappointing news is there, the stock is so down that people will mainly look at buying," said Small.

The index was also buoyed by gains on Wall Street, which was lifted by upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at the end of its two-day meeting later on Wednesday.

Investors on both sides of the border are waiting to parse the central bank's statement for any shift in rhetoric on future rate hikes.

Among other results, retail group Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO fell 0.6% on reporting quarterly revenue below estimates, while miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO slid 0.6% after it said Chief Executive Don Lindsay will step down after 17 years in the role.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

