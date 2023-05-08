CANADA STOCKS-Shopify helps lift TSX to one-week high

By Fergal Smith

May 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to its highest closing level in one week, helped by gains in the consumer discretionary sector and shares of e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 43.12 points, or 0.2%, at 20,585.15, its highest closing level since May 1, preliminary data showed. It follows a gain of 1.5% on Friday.

"Nice follow-through from Friday's move," said Mike Archibald, a portfolio manager at AGF Investments.

"The positioning in the market is very overweight to cash and underweight to equities and all those things present a fairly good opportunity for money to move itself back into the equity markets."

Investors were awaiting U.S. inflation data on Wednesday for clues on the Federal Reserve policy outlook as well as a heavy slate of Canadian corporate earnings throughout the week.

Shopify shares rose 3.7% to the highest since April 2022 as several analysts raised their price targets on the stock.

The Shopify rally helped lift the technology sector 1.9%. Consumer discretionary shares rose nearly 1%.

Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru

