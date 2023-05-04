News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Shopify, gold miners lift TSX at open

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

May 04, 2023 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

May 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Thursday after Shopify's shares surged as the e-commerce company plans to lay off 20% of its workforce and sold its logistics arm, while an uptick in gold prices supported miners.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 74.15 points, or 0.36%, at 20,428.83.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

