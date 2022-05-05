US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-Shopify drags Toronto index lower after Fed-fueled rally

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, following a rally in the previous session spurred by a less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, as e-commerce giant Shopify slumped after reporting its slowest quarterly revenue growth in seven years.

At 09:57 a.m. ET (13:57 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 181.88 points, or 0.86%, at 21,003.07.

The information technology sector .SPTTTK fell 6.0%. Shopify SHOP.TO dropped 17.2% after reporting its slowest quarterly revenue growth in about seven years and delivered a big miss on profit.

The benchmark index ended 1.3% higher at 21,184.95 on Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell put to rest bets of a bigger rate hike at the next meeting after delivering a 50-basis-point rise. .TO

Limiting some losses, the energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 2.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 2.7% . O/R

Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO fell 3.0% even as the business jet maker reported a smaller quarterly adjusted loss.

HIGHLIGHTS

On the TSX, 53 issues were higher, while 183 issues declined for a 3.45-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 34.99 million shares traded.

The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and five new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 32 new 52-week highs and 43 new lows, with total volume of 58.34 million shares.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

