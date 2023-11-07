News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Selloff in commodity-linked stocks drags TSX lower

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

November 07, 2023 — 10:38 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters

By Khushi Singh

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday as a fall in prices of most commodities sparked a sell-off in materials and energy stocks, while data showed Canada's trade surplus doubled in September.

At 10:20 a.m. ET (15:20 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 146.37 points, or 0.74%, at 19,597.57, on track for the biggest fall in over a week.

Top decliner energy sector .SPTTEN fell 2.7%, hitting its lowest levels in a month, as oil prices dropped after mixed economic data from China offset the impact of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending output cuts. O/R

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.3%, as prices of both gold and copper slipped on a stronger U.S. dollar. GOL/MET/L

The Canadian dollarCAD= also weakened against the greenback.

Data showed Canada's trade surplus with the world increased more than expected to C$2.04 billion ($1.48 billion) in September, as higher crude prices helped exports outpace a rise in imports.

Across the border, the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in September.

Meanwhile, a recent survey showed Canadian market participants expect the Bank of Canada to start cutting key policy rate from a 22-year high of 5.00% in April 2024, a month later than the previous forecast.

"If people are betting on rate cuts coming early in 2024, it's going to be for all the wrong reasons because things are taking a turn for the worse economically," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

In corporate news, Endeavour SilverEDR.TO shares tumbled 8.0% to the bottom of the TSX after the silver miner reporteda wider loss in the third quarter.

Shares of Stella-JonesSJ.TO jumped 8.9%, leading gains after the wood products maker reported higher revenue and profit in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Shweta Agarwal)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

