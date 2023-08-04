News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Rotation into resource shares helps TSX pare weekly decline

August 04, 2023 — 04:28 pm EDT

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday, recouping some of this week's decline, as rising optimism that a major downturn in the economy could be avoided bolstered resource and financial shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 115.3 points, or 0.6%, at 20,236.04, after it posted its lowest closing level in three weeks the previous day.

For the week, the index was down 1.4%, as a jump in bond yields weighed on interest-rate sensitive sectors such as technology.

"We've got a bit of a rotation taking hold," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. "As much as the softening in tech has taken down the broader market I think energy and materials are doing well and that's setting up the TSX maybe a little better for the second half (of the year)."

A mixed U.S. jobs report did not change growing perceptions among economists that the Federal Reserve could engineer a "soft landing" for the economy.

"I think people are getting more (secure) in the narrative that we've got a soft landing more than a recession coming up and with that the commodities are doing a little better," Taylor said.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2%, while energy was up nearly 1% as U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 1.6% higher at $82.82 a barrel.

Heavily weighted financials climbed 0.9%. In contrast, technology was down 0.9%, its fourth straight day of declines, weighed by a decline of 8.9% for the shares of Open Text CorpOTEX.TO after the company reported quarterly results.

Magna International IncMG.TO raised its full-year profit and sales outlook after its quarterly results beat estimates. Still, its shares gave up their initial gains to end 3.3% lower.

