CANADA STOCKS-Rising commodity prices help TSX notch modest gain

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday as gains for gold and crude prices lifted resource stocks, offsetting a drop in financials after Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO kicked off quarterly earnings reporting for the country's biggest banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 10.43 points, or 0.05%, at 19,985.35, steadying after it declined on Monday for a second straight day.

Meanwhile, Wall Street ended down as investors focused on data showing a slowing economy ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The Toronto market's energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 3% as oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia floated the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 3.7% higher at $93.74 a barrel.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.4% as gold and copper prices rose.

Together, energy and materials account for 29% of the TSX's market capitalization.

Financials are also heavily weighted.

The sector fell 1%, with shares of Scotiabank ending 5.25% lower after the company reported third-quarter profit a touch below estimates as a sharp drop in income from its capital markets unit overshadowed strong loan growth in its international business.

