CANADA STOCKS-Resource stocks drag down Toronto index

April 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, pressured by energy and mining stocks on the back of weaker commodities, while rising U.S. bond yields kept investors on the edge.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 39 points, or 0.18%, at 21,839.41.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

