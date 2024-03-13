News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Resource shares help Toronto market extend recent rally

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

March 13, 2024 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

March 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main index advanced on Wednesday for a third straight day as higher commodity prices boosted the shares of energy and metal mining companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 139.09 points, or 0.6%, at 21,970.11, its highest closing level since April 2022.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 3% as gold and copper prices climbed.

The price of oil also rose, settling 2.8% higher at $79.22 a barrel. That helped lift the energy sector to a 1.7% gain, while technology added 0.8%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Josie Kao)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.