CANADA STOCKS-Resource shares help Toronto market extend recent rally

By Fergal Smith

March 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main index advanced on Wednesday for a third straight day as higher commodity prices boosted the shares of energy and metal mining companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 139.09 points, or 0.6%, at 21,970.11, its highest closing level since April 2022.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 3% as gold and copper prices climbed.

The price of oil also rose, settling 2.8% higher at $79.22 a barrel. That helped lift the energy sector to a 1.7% gain, while technology added 0.8%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Josie Kao)

